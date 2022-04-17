US Rocked By 3 Mass Shootings During Easter Weekend; 2 Dead

FILE - Members of law enforcement gather outside Columbiana Centre mall in Columbia, S.C., following a shooting, April 16, 2022. Authorities in South Carolina say they are investigating shooting at a club in Hampton County early Sunday, April 17, 2022 that left at least nine people injured. It was the second mass shooting in the state in as many days. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

FILE - Members of law enforcement gather outside Columbiana Centre mall in Columbia, S.C., following a shooting, April 16, 2022. Authorities in South Carolina say they are investigating shooting at a club in Hampton County early Sunday, April 17, 2022 that left at least nine people injured. It was the second mass shooting in the state in as many days. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

(AP) — Authorities in South Carolina say they are investigating an early morning shooting at a club in Hampton County that left at least nine people injured.

The State Law Enforcement Division said there were no reported fatalities. It is the third mass shooting over the Easter weekend, the second in South Carolina.

Also early Sunday, police in Pittsburgh say a shooting at a house party left two minors dead. Just a day before, gunfire erupted at a mall in Columbia, South Carolina. Nine people were shot and five were injured while fleeing. One arrest has been made.