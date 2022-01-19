US, Russia Dig In Heels Over Ukraine As Tensions Mount

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks as he greets embassy staff at the U.S. embassy, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool)

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks as he greets embassy staff at the U.S. embassy, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool)

(AP) — The United States and Russia are digging in their heels over Ukraine with no sign either will relent from entrenched positions that have raised fears of a new war in Europe.

On a visit to Kyiv, Seceretary of State Antony Blinken accused Russia of planning to reinforce the more than 100,000 troops it has deployed along the Ukrainian border and suggested that number could double ahead of a possible invasion.

Meanwhile, a top Russian diplomat said Moscow would not back down from demands that the U.S. formally agree to ban Ukraine from ever joining NATO. The two sides appear no closer to any compromise ahead of critical talks between Blinken and Russia’s foreign minister in Geneva on Friday.