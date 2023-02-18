US: Russia Has Committed Crimes Against Humanity In Ukraine

(AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris says Washington has determined that Russia has committed crimes against humanity in Ukraine. She insisted on Saturday that “justice must be served” to the perpetratrors.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, Harris said the international community has both a moral and a strategic interest in pursuing those crimes, pointing to a danger of other authoritarian governments taking advantage if international rules are undermined.

The Biden administration formally determined in March that Russian troops had committed war crimes in Ukraine. A determination of crimes against humanity goes a step further, indicating that attacks against civilians were carried out in a widespread and systematic manner.