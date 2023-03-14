US: Russian Fighter Jet Hits American Drone Over Black Sea

(AP) — The U.S. military said a Russian fighter jet has struck the propeller of a U.S. drone over the Black Sea. American bring down the U.S. MQ-9 drone in international waters.

The U.S. European Command said in a statement that two Russian Su-27 fighter jets “conducted an unsafe and unprofessional intercept” of a U.S. MQ-9 drone that was operating within international airspace on Tuesday over the Black Sea. It said one of the Russian fighters “struck the propeller of the MQ-9, causing U.S. forces to have to bring the MQ-9 down in international waters.”