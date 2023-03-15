US, Russian Military Chiefs Resume Contact To Discuss Drone

(AP) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says he spoke to his Russian counterpart about the destruction of a U.S. drone over the Black Sea, which had brought the two countries closest to direct conflict since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine a year ago. Austin’s call with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Wednesday was the first in five months.

Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said he also planned to talk to his Russian counterpart, Gen. Valery Gerasimov, the chief of the General Staff of the Russian armed forces. That the two country’s military chiefs were talking underscored the seriousness of the encounter over the Black Sea.