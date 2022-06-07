US, S. Korea Fly 20 Fighter Jets Amid N. Korea Tensions

In this photo provided by South Korea Defense Ministry, U.S. and South Korea Air Force fighter jets fly in formation during a joint drill on Tuesday, June, 7, 2022. The South Korean and U.S. militaries flew 20 fighter jets over South Korea's western sea Tuesday in a continued show of force as a senior U.S. official warned of a forceful response if North Korea goes ahead with its first nuclear test explosion in nearly five years. (South Korea Defense Ministry via AP)