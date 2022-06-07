US, S. Korea Fly 20 Fighter Jets Amid N. Korea Tensions

(AP) — South Korea and the United States flew fighter jets in formation over South Korea’s western sea Tuesday in a show of force amid signs that a North Korean nuclear test explosion could be imminent. The flight came as U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman traveled to Seoul for discussions with South Korea and Japanese allies over the gathering North Korean threat and warned of a “swift and forceful” response if the North proceeds with a nuclear test. While Washington has vowed to push for stronger sanctions if North Korea conducts a nuclear test, the prospects for meaningful new punitive measures are dim with U.N. Security Council divided over Russia’s war on Ukraine.