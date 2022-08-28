US Sails Warships Through Taiwan Strait In 1st Since Pelosi

The guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville (CG 62) transits the Philippine Sea, June 18, 2016. The U.S. Navy is sailing the USS Chancellorsville and the USS Antietam warships through the Taiwan Strait Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in the first such transit publicized since U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan earlier in August, at a time where tensions have kept the waterway particularly busy. (Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan J. Batchelder/U.S. Navy via AP)

The guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville (CG 62) transits the Philippine Sea, June 18, 2016. The U.S. Navy is sailing the USS Chancellorsville and the USS Antietam warships through the Taiwan Strait Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in the first such transit publicized since U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan earlier in August, at a time where tensions have kept the waterway particularly busy. (Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan J. Batchelder/U.S. Navy via AP)

(AP) — The U.S. Navy is sailing two warships through the Taiwan Strait in the first such transit publicized since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan earlier in August.

The U.S. 7th Fleet said the USS Antietam and USS Chancellorsville were conducting a routine transit through the strait on Sunday. The cruisers are sailing the waterway at a time of tensions over Taiwan.

China conducted many military exercises in the Strait earlier this month to punish Taiwan after Pelosi visited the self-ruled island against Beijing’s threats.The U.S. said the sailing route was beyond the territorial seas of any state.