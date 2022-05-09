US Sanctions Alleged IS Child Trafficking Financiers

(AP) — The U.S. announced Monday it is imposing financial penalties on five people accused of fundraising for the Islamic State group and using the funds to help traffic children to serve as fighters for the organization.

The Treasury Department says they are pivotal actors who helped extremists travel to Syria and other regions where IS operates. Dwi Dahlia Susanti and her accomplices are accused of facilitating money transfers from Indonesia, Turkey, and Syria.

The Treasury Department says Sustani used the funds to “smuggle teenage children out of the camps to the desert, where they were received by (IS) foreign fighters, likely as child recruits” for IS.