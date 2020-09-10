US Sanctions Ukraine Lawmaker Who Disclosed Biden Recordings

(AP) – The Trump administration has imposed sanctions on a Russian-linked Ukrainian lawmaker for interfering in the upcoming U.S. presidential election by releasing edited audio recordings intended to denigrate Democrat Joe Biden. Those recordings have been promoted by President Donald Trump.

The Treasury Department is citing Andrii Derkach and three others for election interference. It’s the second time in as many months that the administration has called out Derkach by name for his efforts to interfere in American politics.

Intelligence officials said last month that Derkach’s disclosure of the recordings was part of a broader Russian effort to disparage Biden before the Nov. 3 election.