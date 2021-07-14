TEXAS

US Says Order Coming This Week On Border Asylum Restrictions

(AP) — A Justice Department attorney says the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will issue an order this week about how migrant children are treated under a public health order that has prevented people from seeking asylum at the nation’s borders.

The comment Tuesday at a court hearing in Fort Worth, Texas, comes as the Biden administration faces pressure from its pro-immigration allies to lift the last major Trump-era restrictions on asylum at the border.

The government attorney didn’t offer more details during a hearing on a lawsuit that Texas brought to compel enforcement of the asylum ban. The CDC says it had “nothing more to add right now.”

