DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The U.S. military’s Central Command says two American-flagged merchant ships have “successfully transited through the Strait of Hormuz.”

It said Monday that Navy guided-missile destroyers in the Persian Gulf are helping to restore commercial shipping traffic.

The statement on X said the destroyers transited the Strait of Hormuz “in support of Project Freedom” and that the merchant ships are ” safely headed on their journey.” It did not say when the Navy ships arrived or when the merchant vessels departed.