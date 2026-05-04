An Iranian tugboat floats in the foreground as cargo ships sit at anchor in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran, Monday, May 4, 2026. (Amirhosein Khorgooi/ISNA via AP)

By ADAM SCHRECK and SAM METZ Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The U.S. military’s Central Command says two American-flagged merchant ships have “successfully transited through the Strait of Hormuz.”

It said Monday that Navy guided-missile destroyers in the Persian Gulf are helping to restore commercial shipping traffic.

The statement on X said the destroyers transited the Strait of Hormuz “in support of Project Freedom” and that the merchant ships are ” safely headed on their journey.” It did not say when the Navy ships arrived or when the merchant vessels departed.

 

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