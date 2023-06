File photo: The Ukrainian and United States flags are placed on the table (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

File photo: The Ukrainian and United States flags are placed on the table (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The U.S. Department of Defense has promised an additional two-point-one-billion dollars in security assistance for Ukraine.

The package includes air defense and ammunition capabilities and comes as Kyiv begins a counteroffensive against the invading Russian troops.

The U.S. has committed 40-billion-dollars in security assistance for Ukraine since Russia’s invasion in February 2022.