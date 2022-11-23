US Sending Ukraine $400 Million In Ammunition, Generators

FILE - U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cody Brown, right, with the 436th Aerial Port Squadron, checks pallets of 155 mm shells ultimately bound for Ukraine, April 29, 2022, at Dover Air Force Base, Del. The U.S. is sending another $400 million to Ukraine, pushing needed ammunition and generators to Ukraine from its own stockpiles, which will allow the aid to get to Ukraine faster than if the Pentagon procured the weapons from industry., getting needed heat and additional air defenses to Kyiv as winter sets in. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

(AP) — The United States is sending another $400 million in ammunition and generators to Ukraine. The White House made the announcement Wednesday. The U.S. is pulling the gear from its own stockpiles to get the support to Ukraine as fast as possible as Russia continues to target Ukraine’s energy sources and winter sets in. Including the latest aid, the U.S. has committed more than $19 billion in weapons and other equipment to Ukraine since Russia attacked on Feb. 24. The new package of aid will be provided through presidential drawdown authority, which allows the Pentagon to take weapons from its own stock and quickly ship them to Ukraine.