US Sending Ukraine $400 Million More In Military Aid

FILE - U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cody Brown, right, with the 436th Aerial Port Squadron, checks pallets of 155 mm shells ultimately bound for Ukraine, April 29, 2022, at Dover Air Force Base, Del. Officials say the U.S. will send $400 million more in military aid to Ukraine amid concerns financial assistance for the war against Russia could decline if Republicans take control of Congress. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

(AP) — The U.S. will send $400 million more in military aid to Ukraine amid concerns financial assistance for the war against Russia could decline if Republicans take control of Congress.

The announcement came Thursday, as the vote counting from the midterm elections continues. Republicans are inching closer to a narrow House majority. Control of the Senate hinges on tight races in Arizona, Nevada and Georgia. U.S. officials say the aid package will contain large amounts of ammunition and, for the first time, four highly mobile Avenger Air Defense Systems.

The U.S. has committed more than $18 billion in weapons and other equipment to Ukraine since Russia attacked in February.