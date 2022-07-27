US Signs Off On 800,000 More Doses Of Monkeypox Vaccine

FILE - A health care worker prepares a monkeypox vaccine in Montreal, Saturday, July 23, 2022. Nearly 800,000 doses of the monkeypox vaccine will soon be available for U.S. distribution, U.S. health regulators said Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

(AP) — Health regulators say nearly 800,000 doses of monkeypox vaccine will soon be available for U.S. distribution. The Wednesday announcement follows weeks of delays and growing criticism that authorities have been too slow in deploying the shots.

The Food and Drug Administration needed to inspect and certify the standards of a Danish manufacturing plant where the doses are manufactured. The agency said two weeks ago that the inspection had been completed, but the final go-ahead came Wednesday.

U.S. health officials say they will announce allocation plans on Thursday. Health departments in San Francisco and other major cities say they still don’t have enough shots to meet demand.