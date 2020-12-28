NATIONAL

US Stocks Higher After Trump Signs $900B Aid Package

By 66 views
0
FILE - In this Nov. 23, 2020 file photo, a street sign is displayed at the New York Stock Exchange in New York. Stocks are falling in the early going on Wall Street as traders return from the Thanksgiving holiday, but major indexes are still on track for hefty monthly gains. The S&P 500 slipped 0.3% shortly after the opening bell Monday, Nov. 30 weighed down by losses in energy companies and banks. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

(AP) — Stocks were moderately higher Monday as Wall Street entered the final week of 2020. President Donald Trump signed a $900 billion economic aid package that helps reduce uncertainty as governments re-impose travel and business curbs in response to a new coronavirus variant. The measure also includes money for other government functions through September, but Trump expressed frustration that payments to the public weren’t bigger. New travel and business curbs threaten to weigh on global economic activity. Companies that were hit the hardest by the pandemic _ restaurants, airlines, the cruise industry _ were among the biggest gainers in early trading.

Trump Reluctantly Signs COVID Aid, Sparks Fresh Fight In GOP

Previous article

As COVID-19 Ravages US, Shootings, Killings Are Also Up

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL