US Stocks Make Modest Gains, Continuing Upward Trend

Stocks rose in midday trading on Wall Street Monday, continuing an upward trend that has pushed major indexes to a series of record highs as investors review mostly solid corporate earnings.
The S&P 500 rose 0.1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.2% and the Nasdaq added 0.2%. Small-company stocks outpaced the rest of the market. Bond yields edged higher.
Tesla sank 3.2% after CEO Elon Musk said he would sell 10% of his holdings in the company based on the results of a poll he conducted on Twitter over the weekend. This week investors will get reports on inflation and earnings from Disney.