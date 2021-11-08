US Stocks Make Modest Gains, Continuing Upward Trend

FLE - The New York Stock Exchange operates during normal business hours in the Financial District, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in the Manhattan borough of New York. Stocks are opening higher again on Wall Street, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, continuing an upward trend that has pushed the S&P 500 to five straight weekly gains. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, file)

Stocks rose in midday trading on Wall Street Monday, continuing an upward trend that has pushed major indexes to a series of record highs as investors review mostly solid corporate earnings.

The S&P 500 rose 0.1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.2% and the Nasdaq added 0.2%. Small-company stocks outpaced the rest of the market. Bond yields edged higher.

Tesla sank 3.2% after CEO Elon Musk said he would sell 10% of his holdings in the company based on the results of a poll he conducted on Twitter over the weekend. This week investors will get reports on inflation and earnings from Disney.