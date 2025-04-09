US Stocks Open Mostly Lower In Shaky Trading Following Latest Escalations In The Global Trade War

(AP) — Stock markets worldwide keep swinging as President Donald Trump’s trade war keeps escalating.

The S&P 500 was bobbing between small gains and losses in early trading Wednesday. The index is about 19% below its record set less than two months ago. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 170 points, or 0.5%, and the Nasdaq composite was 0.5% higher.

Overseas markets were sharply lower. The swings came after Trump’s latest round of tariffs kicked in after midnight, imposing taxes on imports from around the world, and China retaliated with more tariffs of its own. Treasury yields rose sharply.