US Stocks Rise As Fed Chief Addresses Congress Again

(AP) — Stocks rose in morning trading on Wall Street Thursday and added to gains for the week as investors remain focused on inflation and rising interest rates.
The S&P 500 rose 0.5%, The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3% and the Nasdaq rose 0.7%. Technology and health care stocks had some of the strongest gains. Energy stocks fell amid slipping oil prices. Fed Chair Jerome Powell is set to testify to congress for a second day.
On Wednesday Powell said a recession was “certainly a possibility” as the U.S. central bank tries to rein in inflation. Treasury yields fell.