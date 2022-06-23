US Stocks Rise As Fed Chief Addresses Congress Again

An NYSE sign is seen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street, Wednesday, June 22, as sharp drops in crude oil prices pull energy companies lower. Big technology stocks were also lower, but major indexes were still holding on to gains for the week. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

(AP) — Stocks rose in morning trading on Wall Street Thursday and added to gains for the week as investors remain focused on inflation and rising interest rates.

The S&P 500 rose 0.5%, The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3% and the Nasdaq rose 0.7%. Technology and health care stocks had some of the strongest gains. Energy stocks fell amid slipping oil prices. Fed Chair Jerome Powell is set to testify to congress for a second day.

On Wednesday Powell said a recession was “certainly a possibility” as the U.S. central bank tries to rein in inflation. Treasury yields fell.