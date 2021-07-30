US Stocks Slip But Are Still On Track For 6th Monthly Gain

(AP) – Stocks fell in afternoon trading on Wall Street Friday but are still on track to close out July with their sixth straight monthly gain. The S&P 500 fell 0.5%, putting it back in the red for the week, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 0.7%. Amazon weighed down major indexes following a weak sales report and forecast. The internet giant, which has prospered during the pandemic, slumped 6.8% after reporting sales that fell short of analysts’ forecasts. It also issued a weak outlook for the current quarter. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.24%.