US Stops Hundreds Fleeing Cuba, Haiti By Sea, Returns Most

FILE - Buses carrying Cuban migrants leave from U.S. Coast Guard Sector Key West, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Key West, Fla. The Coast Guard has returned another 177 Cuban migrants who were caught at sea to the island. A Coast Guard news release said the migrants were all intercepted off Florida's coast in separate incidents earlier this month. They were repatriated by two Coast Guard cutters on Thursday, Jan. 12. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

(AP) — The Coast Guard has returned another 177 Cuban migrants who were caught off Florida’s coast to the island. A Coast Guard news release said the migrants were all intercepted earlier this month, and repatriated Thursday. Meanwhile, a group of 25 Haitians who had traveled from their country aboard a sailboat swam ashore near downtown Miami and were taken into custody. That’s according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesman. Increasing numbers of Cuban and Haitian migrants have attempted the risky Florida Straits crossing in recent months as inflation soars and economic conditions deteriorate in their home countries.