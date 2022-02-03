US Strike Framed To Spare Civilians After Mounting Criticism

This image from video provided by the Department of Defense and released on Feb. 3, 2022, shows the compound before a raid where Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, leader of the Islamic State Group, died in Syria's northwestern Idlib province. A U.S. official says that the militant leader, one of the world's most wanted terrorists, exploded a bomb that killed himself and members of his family during the overnight raid by an elite U.S. military force. (Department of Defense via AP)

(AP) — Facing criticism for civilian deaths in U.S. airstrikes, the Biden administration targeted the leader of the Islamic State group in a way that was riskier for American forces, landing dozens of U.S. commandoes outside his Syrian hideout rather than targeting him with an airstrike. But the U.S. raid still brought the deaths of women and children.

U.S. officials blamed a suicide bomb detonated by the IS leader. The deaths highlight the challenge U.S. forces face in targeting violent militants, while bound by ethics and international laws and treaties to try to avoid killing non-combatants.