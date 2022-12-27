US Supreme Court Keeps Title 42 In Place – For Now

FILE - Migrants from Venezuela line up in the cold weather for hot drinks and food from volunteers at a makeshift camp on the U.S.-Mexico Border in Matamoros, Mexico, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. In a ruling Tuesday, Dec. 27, the U.S. Supreme Court has decided to keep pandemic-era limits on immigration in place indefinitely, dashing hopes of immigration advocates who had been anticipating their end this week. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is temporarily keeping pandemic-era restrictions on asylum in place, dashing hopes of migrants who have been fleeing violence in Latin America and elsewhere to reach the United States.

Tuesday’s ruling preserves a Trump-era policy that was scheduled to expire under a judge’s order Dec. 21. The case will be argued in February and a stay imposed last week by Chief Justice John Roberts will remain in place until the justices make a decision.

The limits are allowed under Title 42, a 1944 public health law which was put in place under then-President Donald Trump at the beginning of the pandemic. Officials have expelled asylum-seekers inside the United States 2.5 million times on grounds of preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

Immigration advocates sued to end the policy, saying it goes against American and international obligations to people fleeing to the U.S. to escape persecution. They’ve also argued that the policy is outdated as treatments for COVID-19 improve.

Conservative-leaning states appealed to the Supreme Court, warning that an increase in migration would take a toll on public services and cause an “unprecedented calamity” that they said the federal government had no plan to deal with.

The Supreme Court’s 5-4 decision comes as thousands of migrants have gathered on the Mexican side of the border, filling shelters and worrying advocates who are scrambling to figure out how to care for them.

In the dissent, conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch and liberal Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson said that even if the court were to find the states have the right to intervene and Title 42 was lawfully adopted “…. the emergency on which those orders were premised has long since lapsed.”

The justices said the “current border crisis is not a COVID crisis.”

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Tuesday that President Joe Biden’s administration “will, of course, comply with the order and prepare for the Court’s review.”

“At the same time, we are advancing our preparations to manage the border in a secure, orderly, and humane way when Title 42 eventually lifts and will continue expanding legal pathways for immigration,” Jean-Pierre added. “Title 42 is a public health measure, not an immigration enforcement measure, and it should not be extended indefinitely.”

(Photo credit: The Associated Press)