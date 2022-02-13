NATIONAL

US Suspends Mexican Avocado Imports On Eve Of Super Bowl

FILE - Recently harvested avocados at an orchard near Ziracuaretiro, Michoacan state, Mexico, Oct. 1, 2019. Mexico has acknowledged late Saturday, Feb. 13, 20222, that the U.S. government has suspended all imports of Mexican avocados after a U.S. plant safety inspector in Mexico received a threat. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte, File)

(AP) — The U.S. government has suspended imports of Mexican avocados after a U.S. plant safety inspector in Mexico received a threat. The surprise suspension came on the eve of the Super Bowl, the biggest sales opportunity of the year for Mexican avocado growers. It won’t affect game-day consumption, though. Those avocados were already shipped. The move shows the dangers posed by drug cartel turf battles and the extortion of avocado growers in western Mexico. Because the United States also grows avocados, U.S. inspectors work in Mexico to ensure exported avocados don’t carry diseases that could hurt U.S. crops.

 

