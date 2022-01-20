US: Swift, Severe Response If Russia Sends Troops To Ukraine

Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a media availability with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Berlin, Germany. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool)

(AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is warning of a unified, “swift, severe” response from the United States and its allies if Russia sends any military forces into Ukraine.

Blinken’s comments in Berlin appeared to be another effort to clear up confusion about the position of the U.S. and its NATO allies after U.S. President Joe Biden was heavily criticized for saying a “minor incursion” by Russia would elicit a lesser response.

Top American and European diplomats want to project a united front to Russia over concerns about an invasion of Ukraine. Blinken said Russia is threatening the foundations of world order by putting an estimated 100,000 troops near Ukraine’s border.