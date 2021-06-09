US Threatens Legal Action Against Texas On Shelter Closures

(AP)–The Biden administration is threatening to pursue legal action if Texas Gov. Greg Abbott doesn’t rescind his order shutting down federally funded shelters that house migrant children who cross the U.S.-Mexico border without their parents.

The deputy general counsel for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services sent a letter obtained by The Associated Press asking the governor not to interfere with federal operations. It says the federal agency is charged by Congress to care for unaccompanied children.

The letter sent Monday to Abbott and two other Texas officials says HHS intends to pursue legal action if the state proceeds to close the shelters down.