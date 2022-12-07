US To Boost Natural Gas Exports To UK In Energy Partnership

FILE - U.S. President Joe Biden, right, listens to British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit meeting, Nov. 16, 2022, in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

(AP) — The United States will increase exports of liquefied natural gas to Britain under a new agreement calling for the two countries to work together to boost energy security and drive down prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced the agreement Wednesday. It’s part of a larger effort to reduce global dependence on Russian energy exports, stabilize Western energy markets and step up collaboration on energy efficiency, nuclear power and renewables.

The U.S. pledged to export at least 9 billion to 10 billion cubic meters of liquefied natural gas over the next year via U.K. terminals — more than double the 2021 export.