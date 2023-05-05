US To Control Land Sales To Foreigners Near 8 Military Bases

FILE - Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin introduces the B-21 Raider stealth bomber at Northrop Grumman Dec. 2, 2022, in Palmdale, Calif. Under a proposed rule change, foreign citizens and companies would need U.S. government approval to buy property within 100 miles of eight military bases. The new rule would affect eight bases, including three that are tied to the B-21 Raider (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

(AP) — Under a proposed rule change, foreign citizens and companies would need U.S. government approval to buy property within 100 miles of eight military bases. The proposal follows a Chinese firm’s attempt to build a plant near the Grand Forks Air Base in North Dakota, which raised national security concerns. The new rule would affect Grand Forks and seven other bases, including three that are tied to the B-21 Raider, the nation’s future stealth bomber. The Treasury Department’s Office of Investment Security is set to propose the rule on Friday. It would give expanded powers to the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States.