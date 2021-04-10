US To Keep Migrant Families In Hotels As Amid Rush For Space

FILE - In this March 30, 2021, file photo, a migrant and her daughter have their biometric data entered at the intake area of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security holding facility, the main detention center for unaccompanied children in the Rio Grande Valley, in Donna, Texas. Migrant families will be held at hotels in the Phoenix area in response to a growing number of people crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, authorities said Friday, April 9, 2021 another step in the Biden administration's rush to set up temporary space for them. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills, Pool, File)