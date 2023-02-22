NATIONAL

US To Limit Asylum To Migrants Who Pass Through A 3rd Nation

jsalinasBy
FILE - Migrants wait to be processed after crossing the border on Jan. 6, 2023, near Yuma, Ariz. The Biden administration says it will generally deny asylum to migrants who show up at the U.S. southern border without first seeking protection in a country they passed through. That mirrors an attempt by the Trump administration that never took effect because it was blocked in court. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

(AP) — The Biden administration says it will generally deny asylum to migrants who show up at the U.S. southern border without first seeking protection in a country they passed through. That mirrors an attempt by the Trump administration that never took effect because it was blocked in court.

The measure stops short of a total ban but imposes severe limitations on asylum for any nationality except Mexicans, who don’t have to travel through a third country to reach the U.S. It doesn’t take effect immediately and is almost certain to face legal challenges, and it has to first go through a 30-day public comment period.

