NATIONAL

US To Require More Rest Between Shifts For Flight Attendants

Fred CruzBy 88 views
0
FILE - A passenger wears a face mask to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus as he waits for a Delta Airlines flight at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta on Feb. 18, 2021. Flight attendants are about to get an extra hour of required rest between shifts. The Federal Aviation Administration said Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, that it will require the workers get at least 10 hours off between shifts, fulfilling a requirement that Congress approved in 2018. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

Flight attendants are about to get an extra hour of required rest between shifts. The Federal Aviation Administration said Tuesday that it will require the workers get at least 10 hours off between shifts, fulfilling a requirement that Congress approved in 2018. Acting FAA Administrator Billy Nolen says the extra hour of rest will increase safety on planes. The largest flight attendants’ union has been fighting for years to get more rest. The president of the Association of Flight Attendants, Sara Nelson, says the Trump administration tried to kill the idea with regulatory foot-dragging.

 

Fred Cruz

Mexican Government Considering Army-Run Airline

Previous article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL