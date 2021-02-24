US To Seek Seat On UN Human Rights Body, After Trump Pullout

A screen shows U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres making his statement by video, during the opening of the 46th session of the Human Rights Council, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Monday Feb. 22, 2021. (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP)

(AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the United States will vie for a seat at the U.N.’s human rights body, which would cement a return to a Geneva-based body that was shunned by the Trump administration. The top U.S. diplomat acknowledged the Human Rights Council needs reform, particularly to end its “disproportionate” focus on Israel. The U.N. General Assembly makes the final choice in a vote that generally takes place in October every year to fill vacancies at the 47-member-state council. The Trump administration pulled the U.S. out of the council in mid-2018.