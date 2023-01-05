US To Send Ukraine Dozens Of Bradleys In $2.85B Aid Package

(AP) — The U.S. will send Ukraine nearly $3 billion in military aid, in a massive new package that will for the first time include several dozen Bradley fighting vehicles. That’s according to U.S. officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because details of the package have not been publicly announced.

The aid — totaling about $2.85 billion — is the largest in a series of packages of military equipment that the Pentagon has pulled from its stockpiles to send Ukraine so far in the war. Also Thursday, Germany announced it was sending armored personnel carriers to Ukraine.