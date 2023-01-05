NATIONAL

US To Send Ukraine Dozens Of Bradleys In $2.85B Aid Package

jsalinasBy 1 view
0
FILE - American soldiers drive a Bradley fighting vehicle during a joint exercise with Syrian Democratic Forces at the countryside of Deir Ezzor in northeastern Syria, Dec. 8, 2021. President Joe Biden said on Jan. 4, 2023, that's he's weighing sending Bradley Fighting Vehicles to help Ukraine in its effort to combat Russia's ongoing invasion. (AP Photo/Baderkhan Ahmad, File)

(AP) — The U.S. will send Ukraine nearly $3 billion in military aid, in a massive new package that will for the first time include several dozen Bradley fighting vehicles. That’s according to U.S. officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because details of the package have not been publicly announced.

The aid — totaling about $2.85 billion — is the largest in a series of packages of military equipment that the Pentagon has pulled from its stockpiles to send Ukraine so far in the war. Also Thursday, Germany announced it was sending armored personnel carriers to Ukraine.

Mexico Nabs Son Of Drug Lord ‘El Chapo’ Before Biden Visit

Previous article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL