US To Spend $3.2B On Treatments For COVID-19, Other Viruses

(AP) — The United States is devoting more than $3 billion to speed development of treatments for COVID-19 and other dangerous viruses. There are some antiviral pills in development that could begin arriving by year’s end, pending the completion of testing.
Top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci announced the plan Thursday at a White House briefing. Fauci says the new program would invest in “accelerating things that are already in progress” for COVID-19. But it will also work to come up with treatments for other dangerous viruses that could turn into pandemics.