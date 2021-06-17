US To Spend $3.2B On Treatments For COVID-19, Other Viruses

FILE - In this May 11, 2021, file photo, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. The United States is devoting more than $3 billion to advance development of antiviral pills for COVID-19, according to an official briefed on the matter. The pills, which would be used to minimize symptoms after infection, are in development and could begin arriving by year's end, pending the completion of clinical trials. (Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool Photo via AP, File)

(AP) — The United States is devoting more than $3 billion to speed development of treatments for COVID-19 and other dangerous viruses. There are some antiviral pills in development that could begin arriving by year’s end, pending the completion of testing.

Top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci announced the plan Thursday at a White House briefing. Fauci says the new program would invest in “accelerating things that are already in progress” for COVID-19. But it will also work to come up with treatments for other dangerous viruses that could turn into pandemics.