US Transportation Dept. Lifts Restrictions On Cuba Flights

FILE - Airport workers receive JetBlue flight 387, the first commercial flight between the U.S. and Cuba in more than a half century, holding a United States, and a Cuban national flag, on the airport tarmac Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2016 in Santa Clara, Cuba. The U.S. Transportation Department on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 lifted restrictions on flights to Cuba that were established during the Trump administration. The restrictions had prevented U.S. airline flights and chartered flights from going to Cuban cities other than Havana. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa, File)