WORLD

US, Ukraine Say Many War Secrets Safe From Intel Leaks

jsalinasBy 9 views
0
The Ukrainian and United States flags are placed on the table during a meeting with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at the Pentagon, Wednesday, April 12, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

(AP) — Ukraine’s leaders say they don’t see a major U.S. intelligence leak as gravely damaging future offensives. A key reason: They have long held back on sharing their most sensitive operational information, doubting Washington’s ability to keep their secrets safe.

Ukrainian and U.S. officials said this week that only Ukrainians know some battle plans and other operational information, not the Americans, their most important ally. That means the leak of secret military documents, including some assessing Ukraine’s battlefield strengths and weaknesses against Russia, likely has not been enough — so far — to change the course of the war.

N. Korea Fires Missile That May Have Been New Type Of Weapon

Previous article

US Intelligence Leak Complicates Summit With South Korea

Next article

You may also like

More in WORLD