US Unemployment Claims Fall To 779,000 But Job Cuts Grind On

FILE - In this March 31, 2020, file photo, a worker cleans along the Las Vegas Strip devoid of the usual crowds as casinos and other business are shuttered due to the coronavirus outbreak in Las Vegas. Nevada's troubled unemployment benefits program has been overhauled, and a "tsunami" of claims spurred by pandemic layoffs have largely been sorted. That's what the new department chief and the outgoing head of a governor-appointed strike force said Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

(AP) — The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell to 779,000 last week, a historically high total that shows that a sizable number of people are still losing jobs to the viral pandemic.

Last week’s total dropped from 812,000 the previous week, the Labor Department said Thursday, and is the lowest in two months. Before the virus erupted in the United States in March, weekly applications for jobless aid had never topped 700,000, even during the Great Recession.