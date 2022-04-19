US Urges Serbia To Join Sanctions Against Its Ally Russia

U.S. Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC), right, speaks during a press conference with U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT), left, and U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), center, in the U.S. embassy in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, April 19, 2022. A U.S. Senate delegation on Tuesday urged Serbia to join the rest of Europe and impose sanctions against Russia for its bloody carnage in Ukraine. Although Serbia voted in favor of three UN resolutions condemning the Russian aggression against Ukraine, it has not joined international sanctions against Moscow. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

(AP) — A U.S. Senate delegation has urged Serbia to join the rest of Europe and impose sanctions against Russia for its bloody campaign in Ukraine.

Senator Chris Murphy said Tuesday that although Serbia has a long cultural and economic history with Russia, “this is a moment where there is great risk if we as a democratic community don’t send a united message about the consequences of Russia’s behavior in Ukraine.”

Although Serbia voted in favor of three United Nations resolutions condemning the Russian aggression against Ukraine, it has not joined international sanctions against Moscow.