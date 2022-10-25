US Vows Full Military Defense Of Allies Against North Korea

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, left, shakes hands with her counterpart, South Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Hyundong as they pose for a photo before their talk at the South Korean Embassy in Tokyo, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)

(AP) — U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman has warned North Korea against escalating its provocations, saying the United States will fully use its military capabilities, “including nuclear, conventional and missile defense,” to defend its allies, Japan and South Korea. Sherman called North Korea’s repeated firings of ballistic missiles and artillery in recent weeks provocative military actions. North Korea has described them as practice runs for the use of tactical nuclear weapons. Sherman made the comments in Tokyo ahead of a three-way meeting with her counterparts from Japan and South Korea.