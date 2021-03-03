NATIONAL

US Warns Of Military Response To Rocket Attack On Iraq Base

By 74 views
0
FILE - This Dec. 29, 2019, aerial file photo taken from a helicopter shows Ain al-Asad air base in the western Anbar desert, Iraq. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser, File)

(AP) — The White House is warning that the U.S. may consider a military response to the rocket attack that hit an air base in western Iraq where American and coalition troops are housed.

A U.S. contractor died after at least 10 rockets slammed into the base early Wednesday. Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby says the contractor “suffered a cardiac episode while sheltering” and died shortly afterward. It was the first such attack since the U.S. struck Iran-aligned militia targets along the Iraq-Syria border last week, killing one militiaman. That strike stoked fears of another cycle of tit-for-tat attacks. No one claimed responsibility for Wednesday’s attack.

 

Reports: Myanmar Security Forces Kill At Least 34 Protesters

Previous article

General: Pentagon Hesitated On Sending Guard To Capitol Riot

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL