US Weather Satellite, Test Payload Launched Into Space

In this photo released by the U.S. Space Force, a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket carrying the Joint Polar Satellite System-2 satellite and the NASA test payload lifts off from Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. The satellite is intended to improve weather forecasting and an experimental inflatable heat shield to protect spacecraft entering atmospheres. (Ryan Quijas/U.S. Space Force via AP)

In this photo released by the U.S. Space Force, a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket carrying the Joint Polar Satellite System-2 satellite and the NASA test payload lifts off from Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. The satellite is intended to improve weather forecasting and an experimental inflatable heat shield to protect spacecraft entering atmospheres. (Ryan Quijas/U.S. Space Force via AP)

(AP) — A satellite intended to improve weather forecasting and an experimental inflatable heat shield to protect spacecraft entering atmospheres have been launched into space from California. A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket carrying the Joint Polar Satellite System-2 satellite and the NASA test payload lifted off early Thursday from Vandenberg Space Force Base, northwest of Los Angeles. Developed for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, JPSS-2 was placed into an orbit that circles the Earth from pole to pole. NASA says the satellite is safe but mission managers are trying to determine whether its solar array properly deployed. Meanwhile, the heat shield re-entered Earth’s atmosphere and splashed down in the Pacific Ocean east of Hawaii, where it has been recovered.