US Will Appeal Order Barring Expulsions Of Migrant Children

(AP) – The U.S. government has appealed a judge’s order barring the expulsions of immigrant children who crossed the border alone, a policy enacted during the coronavirus pandemic to deny the children asylum protections.

Judge Emmet Sullivan issued a preliminary injunction on Nov. 18 sought by advocates for immigrants that barred expulsions of unaccompanied children under public health laws.

The Justice Department on Wednesday night also asked Sullivan to issue a stay of the injunction pending appeal, a request he previously denied.

