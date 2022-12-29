NATIONAL

US Will Require COVID-19 Testing For Travelers From China

Fred Cruz
FILE - Passengers wearing masks walk through the Capital airport terminal in Beijing on Dec. 13, 2022. On Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, the U.S. announced new COVID-19 testing requirements for all travelers from China, joining other nations imposing restrictions because of a surge of infections. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)

The U.S. will soon require COVID-19 testing for travelers from China. The U.S. joins a few other nations imposing travel restrictions because of a surge of infections in China. The increase in cases follows the rollback of China’s strict anti-virus control. Beginning Jan. 5, travelers to the U.S. from China will have to take a COVID-19 test no more than two days before they travel and provide negative results before they board their flights. The U.S. action announced Wednesday is a return to requirements for some international travelers. The Biden administration lifted the last of such mandates in June.

 

