US Will Stretch Monkeypox Vaccine Supply With Smaller Doses

FILE - A man holds a sign urging increased access to the monkeypox vaccine during a protest in San Francisco, July 18, 2022. U.S. health officials on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, authorized a new monkeypox vaccination strategy designed to stretch limited supplies by allowing health professionals to vaccinate up to five people — instead of one — with each vial. (AP Photo/Haven Daley, File)

(AP) — U.S. health officials are endorsing a new monkeypox vaccination strategy designed to stretch limited supplies by allowing health professionals to vaccinate up to five people — instead of one — with each vial.

The so-called dose-sparing approach uses just a fraction of the typical amount of the Jynneos vaccine and administers it with an injection just under the skin rather than into deeper tissue.

Recipients would still get two shots spaced four weeks apart. The highly unusual step announced Tuesday is a stark acknowledgment that the U.S. currently lacks the supplies needed to vaccinate everyone seeking protection from the rapidly spreading virus.