U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Wednesday that the United States is winning its war against Iran “decisively, devastatingly and without mercy.”

Speaking from the Pentagon’s briefing room, Hegseth said more forces, including jet fighters and bombers, will soon arrive in the region. He said that the U.S. “will take all the time we need to make sure that we succeed.”

Hegseth also said that a torpedo from a U.S. submarine sank an Iranian warship on Tuesday night, the first such attack on an enemy since World War II.

Earlier, explosions sounded in Tehran Wednesday as Iran’s war with the U.S. and Israel entered a fifth day following earlier strikes on an Iranian nuclear site and retaliatory strikes across the Gulf region by the Islamic Republic and its proxies.

The war has killed more than 1,000 people in Iran and dozens in Lebanon, while disrupting the supply of the world’s oil and gas, snarling international shipping, and stranding hundreds of thousands of travelers in the Middle East.