US Women’s Soccer Equal Pay Victory Decades In The Making

FILE - The United States' team celebrates with the trophy after winning the Women's World Cup final soccer match against The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, July 7, 2019. The U.S. Soccer Federation agreed to landmark collective bargaining agreements with its men's and women's teams, equalizing compensation for the first time.The CBAs announced Wednesday, May 18, 2022, run through 2028. The USSF is the first national governing body to promise both sexes matching money. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, File)