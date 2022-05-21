US Women’s Soccer Equal Pay Victory Decades In The Making

FILE - The United States' team celebrates with the trophy after winning the Women's World Cup final soccer match against The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, July 7, 2019. The U.S. Soccer Federation agreed to landmark collective bargaining agreements with its men's and women's teams, equalizing compensation for the first time.The CBAs announced Wednesday, May 18, 2022, run through 2028. The USSF is the first national governing body to promise both sexes matching money. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, File)
The U.S. women’s national team’s efforts to secure equitable pay finally came to fruition this week when the players reached a collective bargaining agreement with U.S. Soccer that gives them the same pay as their male counterparts. The milestone wasn’t achieved just because the women filed a discrimination lawsuit in 2019 or filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in 2016. It was decades in the making. Past players led the charge by advocating for better pay and equitable treatment.
