San Antonio-based USAA is letting 220 employees go. The insurance and financial services company says it has filled about 29-hundred other positions this year despite this latest round of layoffs.

Company officials say these job cuts are due to setting new priorities based on changing market needs. No word yet on how many jobs may be lost in the San Antonio area.

USAA eliminated almost a thousand jobs in 2023. That was the first year in the company’s decades-long history that it reported a loss.