U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Phillip Stewart is acquitted of two charges of sexual assault. At his court-martial at Fort Sam Houston, a military jury found him not guilty of sexual assault.

The eight-person jury convicted Stewart of dereliction of duty and conduct unbecoming an officer. His jury was made up of six men and two women–all three-star generals. This was only the second time in the 77-year history of this branch of the Armed Forces that a general faced such serious charges.