USDA Issues Disaster Designation For Texas Counties

FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2020 file photo, a farmer discs over a corn field on at a farm north of Woodward, Iowa. The corn was damaged beyond salvage by the recent derecho. Thanks to the government paying nearly 40% of their income, U.S. farmers are expected to end 2020 with higher profit than 2019 and the best net income in seven years, the Department of Agriculture said in its latest farm income forecast. Farmers faced challenges throughout 2020 that included the impact of trade disputes; low prices that drove down cash receipts and weather difficulties. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Des Moines Register via AP File)
Farmers and ranchers in the Rio Grande Valley are eligible for federal disaster funds to help offset losses from last month’s winter storm. Governor Abbott announced yesterday that the USDA has approved a disaster designation for 23 Texas counties. The declaration includes Cameron, Hidalgo, Willacy and Starr counties. Farmers, nurseries and livestock producers are urged to contact the USDA to find out what type of assistance may be available to them.