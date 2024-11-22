USPS Confirms McAllen To Remain A Mail Processing Hub

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The U.S. Postal Service is confirming that local mail processing operations will remain in McAllen. In an updated news release, the USPS says mail collected in McAllen and addressed to somewhere else in the area will not leave the region to be processed.

The postal service had initially proposed a consolidation plan that would have shifted most of the mail processing operations in McAllen and Corpus Christi to a centralized facility in San Antonio. But that plan was blasted by local residents during a public hearing, as well as by the Valley’s congressional delegation, and in May the postal service scrapped the plan and said it would invest 12 million dollars to upgrade the McAllen mail processing facility.